3 arrests made in connection with Tulare homicide, officials say

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials say that four suspects have been identified and three arrests have been made in connection with a murder that took place last week in Tulare.

20-year-old Jacquelyn Hernandez of Tulare, 21-year-old Alyssa Soto of Tulare and 19-year-old Stephanie Esqueda of San Diego were arrested as suspects regarding the homicide.

The fourth suspect’s name has yet to be released at this time.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 5 officers from the Tulare Police Department found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

The department later revealed that the victim who died was 18-year-old Nalen Peterson from Visalia.

Officials say all suspects at this time are associated with a criminal street gang, however it is still unclear if this crime was for the benefit or furtherance of the gang.

Those who have any information regarding this crime are urged to contact the Tulare Police Department non-emergency line at (559) 685-2300 or Detective Art Cabello at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2149 during business hours.