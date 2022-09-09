KINGSBURG, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men were arrested after reports of sexually abusing minors in the city of Kingsburg according to the Kingsburg Police Department.

Officers say that on Monday, September 5, shortly after 8:00 p.m. the Kingsburg Police Department received a report of sexual abuse to multiple juvenile victims living in Kingsburg. Investigators discovered that Francisco Hernandez Chavarria has been allegedly sexually assaulting juvenile victims from 2010-2021.

During the investigation, officers say detectives learned that Francisco’s brother, Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarilla, and his father, Francisco Hernandez Hernandez have also allegedly assaulted other underage victims. The victims are known to the suspects.

On Tuesday, September 6, police say detectives arrested Francisco Hernandez Chavarria without incident. Then later served a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence in Kingsburg and also arrested Francisco’s brother Dario, and his father Francisco.

Authorities say all three suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony sexual assault charges, including; continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual intercourse/sodomy with a victim under 10 of age, Oral copulation with a victim under 10 years of age, sexual battery, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, and annoy/molest a minor.

According to police, this case is currently ongoing. Kingsburg Police are interviewing other children to determine if there are more victims.