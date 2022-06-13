FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested after robbing several people at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Over the course of five hours, investigators say 18-year-old Giselda Sampedro acted as the getaway driver as two underage boys robbed the victims.

Officials say the first armed robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sierra Madre and Fisher avenues.

About an hour later, officers say the group robbed another person at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Fashion Fair Mall.

The victim was able to take a picture of the suspects and write down their vehicle’s license plate.

Just before 7:00 p.m, officials say the suspects robbed two more people near Shields and Blackstone avenues.

Half an hour later, the group reportedly carried out a fourth armed robbery near Cedar and Princeton avenues.

Officials say the fifth robbery happened just before 9:00 p.m. in a neighborhood near Fourth Street and Acacia Avenue.

Later in the night, officers found the suspects’ car near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue and pulled it over.

After searching the car, officers reported finding two BB guns and the property that had been stolen during the robberies.