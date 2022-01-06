3 arrested in connection to mail theft in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Three people have been arrested in connection to stealing mail from mailboxes in Reedley on Wednesday, according to Reedley police officials.

Just before 5:00 a.m., Reedley police officers responded to the 700 block of Kip Patrick Avenue regarding two subjects breaking into the community mailbox.

Officers say they were searching the area when they received a second report around 5:15 a.m. of subjects breaking into mailboxes near Cypress and Valencia avenues.

According to police, officers stopped a white Hyundai matching the suspect vehicle description in the 1500 block of Valencia Avenue shortly after the calls were reported.

Authorities say officers contacted Alberto Lazaro, 32 of Fresno, and Jose Alvarez, 27 of Fresno, and found multiple bags containing mail that appeared to be stolen from Reedley inside the vehicle.

Officials say police also found an illegal firearm and other stolen property from surrounding areas inside the car.

According to Reedley police officials, both Lazaro and Alvarez were transported to the Fresno County Jail and charged with multiple felonies.

Police say detectives from the department’s investigation unit took over the case and later learned that Lazaro was on parole.

With assistance from the Fresno and Clovis Police Departments, detectives say they conducted a parole search at a home on Fruit Avenue in Fresno and found, “multiple other fraudulent and stolen items.”

Officials say after the search had ended, detectives also arrested Latara Patton, 40 of Fresno, on multiple felony charges relating to the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.