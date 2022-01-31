3 arrested in Clovis mail theft investigation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three arrests were made Sunday, after police launched a “special detail” focusing on mail theft in Clovis.

According to officials from the Clovis Police Department, staff at the department have taken 50 reports of mail and package theft in the month of January 2022. As a result, investigators worked what officials call a “special detail” on Jan. 30 using marked and unmarked vehicles targeting mail thieves.

Detectives arrested Mailee Xiong, 34 of Clovis, Xai Xiong, 31 of Fresno and Deandre Smith, 37.

Photo of Deandre Smith provided by the Clovis Police Department

Photo of Mailee Xiong provided by the Clovis Police Department

Photo of Xai Xiong provided by the Clovis Police Department

According to investigators, officers made a traffic stop on Mailee and Xai in an area near Buchanan high school around 4:30 a.m. Detectives say the vehicle was seen near a community mailbox. The pair were arrested on charges related to mail theft, and possession of “burglary tools.” Investigators say their vehicle was towed.

A half-hour later, officers arrested Smith, who police say is a transient and “prolific thief” in the area of Gettysburg and Villa avenues. Detectives say Smith was seen stealing mail from a residence. Smith, who has previously been arrested several times, was booked into Fresno County jail on charges related to mail theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, said police.

“Additional proactive details like this are planned in the near future as well as we work to stop the increase of mail theft,” said a release from the Clovis Police Department. “We urge you to be vigilant, and collect your mail daily, sign up for ‘Informed Delivery’ which is a free service offered by USPS, report mail theft to us when it occurs, and call us to report suspicious activity immediately, 24 hours a day.”