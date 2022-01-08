3 arrested in 3 separate home burglaries in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested in connection to three separate residential burglaries in Visalia on Saturday, according to Visalia Police Department officials.

The first incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of Jacob Street. Police say officers responded to the area after receiving calls from the homeowners stating a man was going through their kitchen. According to officers, the man appeared to have entered the home through an unlocked door.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as Damauria Dilworth, 26, was located in a nearby apartment complex after neighbors had reported a broken window in one of the vacant apartments.

Officials say the victim was able to identify Dilworth through surveillance footage and he was arrested and booked on charges of burglary.

The second incident happened around 10:30 a.m. where officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Noble Avenue. According to police, the victims of the burglary reported that an unknown man was cooking inside their kitchen when they got home.

Police identified the suspect as Guillermo Salmeron, 42, and say they believe he entered the home through an unlocked door or a pet door. Authorities say officers conducted a search throughout the home and were able to locate Salmeron inside.

Officials say Salmeron stole food from the residence and was not known by the victims. Police say he was arrested and booked on charges of burglary.

The third incident took place in the 1600 block of Beech Avenue around 12:00 p.m. According to officers, a neighbor reported to police that they had seen, “an unfamiliar subject in the backyard of a residence.”

Authorities who arrived on scene say as they were going to check the residence, the suspect, identified as Ethan Moore, 26, tried to back out of the garage in the victim’s car.

According to police, Moore did not know the victims and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say they suspect he entered the home through an unlocked door. He was later booked on charges of burglary and auto theft, officers say.