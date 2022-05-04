VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men were arrested after they stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws from a business in Visalia, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to Jensen & Pilegard near Main and Dunworth streets after it was reported that three men had just stolen several chainsaws from the business.

After stealing the chainsaws, officers say the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away from the store.

A concerned citizen had witnessed the robbery and was able to provide updates to the department’s dispatch until officers could arrive in the area.

Officers say they spotted the suspects’ vehicle near Linwood Street and Feemster Avenue and pulled it over.

During the traffic stop, officials say one of the men got out of the car and tried to run away. The other two men in the vehicle were placed under arrest.

The third suspect was later arrested after he was seen running into a home on Whitendale Avenue.

During a search of the home, officers say they found $2,000 worth of chainsaws. The recovered merchandise was returned to the store it was stolen from.

The three suspects have been identified by officials as 37-year-old Nathan David, 42-year-old Robert Byars, and 38-year-old William Eggleston.

All three suspects were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial.