MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Bay Area men have been arrested in connection to a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store inside of the Merced Mall earlier this year, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Feb. 8, 2022, officers were called out to the mall after a group of 15 people used sledgehammers and other items to smash out glass display cases at Prestigio Jewelers and stole $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Since the robbery, Merced police officers have been working with the San Jose Police Department to identify the robbery crew, which is also believed to have been targeting multiple jewelry stores throughout the Bay Area.

Photos of Michael Earle, Maurice Sweet, and Andrew Maravilla-Lopez provided by the Merced Police Department

During the investigation, officers say determined Andrew Maravilla, 20 of Hayward, Maurice Sweet, 19 of Pittsburg, and Micheal Earle, 18 of Menlo Park were involved in the robbery at Prestigio Jewelry.

All three were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on April 14 on suspicion of conspiracy, vandalism, and robbery.

While searching the suspect’s homes, officers say they found several firearms, including two assault weapons with extended magazines, ghost guns, and gun manufacturing equipment including molds, jigs, and tools.

Following the searches, two other people, who were unrelated to the robberies, were also arrested for firearm possession.

The investigation is still ongoing as officers work to identify the other 12 suspects involved in the robbery inside the Merced Mall.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Ray at (209) 388-7829.