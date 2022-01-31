3 arrested for mail theft in Clovis, numbers double in 2021

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Data from the Clovis Police shows that the department has received 50 reports of mail theft in the month of January – and arrested three people during a special operation on Sunday morning.

“It does appear that the numbers are going up on these types of crimes,” said Sergeant Jim Koch. “We ended up making a total of three arrests for people stealing mail. All of those subjects were transported to the Fresno County Jail.”

Sgt. Koch says incidents of mail theft often increase in January because of the approaching tax deadline.

“When someone is a victim of mail theft, most of the time they become a victim of identity theft,” he said.

The crime is not just increasing in January. Clovis Police officers say reports of mail theft more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020. Sgt. Koch recommends signing up for the United States Postal Service’s informed delivery.

“You can get an email every day with the items you’re going to receive in the mail that day. That way you can come home at night and know that you got all of the mail you were supposed to get.”

Koch also encourages residents to call the police as soon as they see suspicious activity around mailboxes.