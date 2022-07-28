PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during what police officers described as a “high-risk traffic stop”, after locating a stolen vehicle from Tulare.

Police say that around 4:00 p.m. the Porterville Police Department initiated the traffic stop near the 700 block of West Henderson Avenue and detained three people who were traveling in the vehicle – later identified as 35-year-old Cuauhtemoc Rosales of Porterville, 33-year-old Simon Flores of Porterville and 43-year-old Monica Phipps of Lindsay. Officers say they found two more stolen items: a firearm and a water tank from the Delano area that wasn’t reported missing.

Detectives also discovered that Flores had three active warrants for his arrest and Phipps was in possession of drug paraphernalia and had two active warrants for her arrest as well, according to the official report.

Officials say the three suspects were booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of charges including possession of stolen property and various firearms offenses.