TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made after deputies uncovered a cockfighting ring on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 160, just west of Porterville, after someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in an orchard.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw several cars driving away from orchard.

Deputies began to take a look around the orchard, where they reported finding gaffs, a large amount of money, and other evidence that led them to believe cockfighting had been taking place.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Tulare County Animal Control were called out to the scene to help deputies handle the loose roosters roaming around in the orchard.

Officials say that three people were arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals. Their identities have not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.