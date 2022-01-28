3 arrested after 5 shot in Tulare County gas station, 2 killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been arrested following a shooting at a gas station in Ducor involving rival gangs, according to officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies say that on Thursday evening, two vehicles arrived at the Ducor gas station, and the occupants of the cars began shooting at each other.

Sheriff’s deputies say the occupants of one of the vehicles were known gang members from Delano, Jose Palomo, 35, Mauro Aguilar, 32, and an unidentified 17-year-old.

The occupants of the other vehicle were identified as Francisco Rodriguez, 20, and Jaan Maciel, 21, said Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators determined that they were all associated with rival gangs and were all active participants in the shooting which resulted in the deaths of Rodriguez and Aguilar.

Detectives arrested Palomo and the unidentified minor for the murder of Rodriguez. Maciel was arrested for the murder of Aguilar. They are all being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.

