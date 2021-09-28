3 armed gang members arrested following chase in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four guns were recovered after three gang members led officers on a short chase on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 1:00 p.m., MAGEC officers tried to make contact with three armed gang members as part of an ongoing investigation into violent crime in Fresno.

Police say the three suspects drove off in a car and led officers on a short chase before pulling into an alleyway.

Once in the alleyway, police say the three suspects got out of the car and ran away into nearby yards and an apartment complex.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the apartment complex and were able to take all three suspects into custody.

Following the chase, officers searched through the suspect vehicle, where they say they found an assault rifle and a handgun.

Police say a second handgun was recovered in a yard and a third handgun was found during a search of the suspects.