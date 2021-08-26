3-acre grass fire spreads smoke north of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Forward progress has been stopped on a grass fire north of Fresno, according to crews with Fresno County Fire.

The blaze started shortly after 2:00 p.m. in the area of Friant Road and Old Friant Road in Fresno County.

According to crews on scene, the three-acre blaze had threatened one home in the area but quick action kept the flames away from the building. One fire engine was also dispatched to the Alicante area to ensure the fire did not spread in that direction either.

Road closures remain in place on Friant Road, between Willow Avenue and Copper Avenue.