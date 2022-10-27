FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning.

The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue.

The ceremonies are held twice a year to give abandoned or unidentified children a proper burial after their deaths.

Poems will be dedicated to each child who is buried during the ceremony.

Organizers of the event also make sure children are buried with blankets and Beanie Babies.

Those who want to help the cause can donate blankets and Beanie Babies by dropping them off at the cemetery office before the event.