MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earthquake has been reported in Merced County on Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS officials say the 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported 26 km (about 16 miles) SSW of Los Banos around 10:16 p.m.

As of now, authorities have not reported major casualties or damages.

Residents can report if they feel the earthquake directly to the USGS website by clicking here.

