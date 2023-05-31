FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First 5 Fresno County has awarded $3.2 million to local organizations supporting families with young children that continue to face a variety of challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say this funding backs community-centered programs and services that help cover a range of initiatives including financial literacy workshops, parent support groups, and rural neighborhood resource centers, all designed to serve Fresno County’s children from prenatal stage to age five.

“Raising healthy, thriving children in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic became even

more difficult, so we are thrilled to support efforts that combine the social, emotional, and

the economic well-being of the whole family, that is, young children and the adults that care for

them,” said Fabiola González, Executive Director for First 5 Fresno County.

At the First 5 Fresno County Commission meeting on May 31, officials say 20 community organizations were recommended to receive funding, ranging from approximately $12,000 to $120,000 per year.

“For over two decades, the Commission has supported young children and families through

direct service programs and prenatal initiatives. Community investments like these are critical to

our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of family life in Fresno County.” Brian Pacheco,

Supervisor, and Commission Chair.