DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second man has been arrested in the case of a Cutler drive-by shooting, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says that on Friday members of the Tulare Area Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) working the case were able to take 18-year-old Placido Guzman into custody after serving a search warrant at his Dinuba home.

In addition to finding Guzman, investigators say they also located a stolen handgun and a short-barreled assault rifle.

Last Saturday 19-year-old Raul Valquez-Carreon was arrested, suspected of being involved in the drive-by shooting.

Guzman was booked into the Adult Pre-Trial facility on suspicion of several charges including possession of a stolen handgun, possession of an assault rifle, possession of cocaine, and concealing evidence related to a crime, deputies say.

Investigators ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.