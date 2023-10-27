FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The second-grade class of Golden Charter Academy planted trees in the Southwest area of Fresno as part of their tree equity program on Friday.

Early Friday morning students got their hands dirty by planting trees in collaboration with the Valley Air District. The Air District says they have awarded the Tree Fresno program $1,000,000 to plant over 17,000 trees in south city neighborhoods.

Golden Charter Academy says this gives students the chance to not only obtain environmental education and understand the immediate environmental benefits but also to receive hands-on learning and contribute to the betterment of the local community. The second-grade students were able to plant 20 new trees in the Southwest Fresno neighborhoods.