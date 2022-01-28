$2M worth of improvements coming to Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new video board and field lights are part of the over $2 million improvement package now being installed at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The announcement this week comes ahead of the start of the 2022 season in just over two months’ time.

According to officials with the Fresno Grizzlies, the new video board will be following the same layout as the original board installed in 2010 – but will instead take up the entire scoreboard (which will mean the static advertisements on the board are going). Along with those improvements will be over 125 individual speakers installed around the stadium – and two wireless fan cameras to provide instant replays.

LED lights are also set to brighten up the field starting this year. As well as illuminating the ballpark, the LEDs will be able to put on light shows and change color.

“These are by far the most significant improvements to the overall fan experience at Chukchansi Park since the stadium opened 20 years ago,” said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. “We are beyond grateful to our partners at the City of Fresno for helping make these projects a reality and to our friends at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for sharing in our vision to deliver the best ballpark experience possible for our fans.”

The 2022 season starts April 8.