$2B in COVID-19 losses: Report shows how California farms have suffered

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A new report on the devastation the pandemic has caused California farms shows that the business has already suffered $2 billion in losses so far.

The report, commissioned by the California Farm Bureau Federation, warned that those losses could reach more than $8 billion by the end of the year.

Ag leaders in the Central Valley say the smaller growers were hit hard after restaurants shut down.

“Immediately impacted was the California dairy industry, suffered losses almost overnight,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. “We’re also seeing losses in the wine industry, which is very important here in the valley, as well as the nursery industry.

“Statewide there’s been some big impacts.”

However, the report did find that some crops have seen increased business during the pandemic, such as rice, processed tomato products, and canned fruit.

President of the Nisei Farmers League Manuel Cunha Jr. says the pandemic has also impacted the workforce as production was lost when many workers were forced to take care of their children while schools were shut down.

Even now, the recovery process has been slow as workers slowly return.

“We’re seeing more people saying agriculture is an essential industry, and farmers are essential, but yet we’re really being hammered hard by agencies,” said Cunha.

“We’re trying to do everything we can. We’re doing all the safeguards and yet the advocacy groups say we’re doing nothing. “

