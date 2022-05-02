FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers say they issued 296 citations in the month of April to drivers who violated the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

Officers say they are trying to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. According to the current law, using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine.

Any second violation within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record, officers say.

Police say they used a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to fund the enforcement.