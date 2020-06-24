Power being restored to the 2,800 impacted customers in Fresno’s Tower District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2,800 customers without power in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Repairs are underway to restore service to the thousands who were without electricity in Fresno’s Tower District Tuesday, after PG&E says a vehicle hit a power pole.

According to the utility company, the crash took place at Dakota and Maroa avenues shortly after 6 p.m., knocking electricity out to 2,864 customers.

At nearby Wishon and McKinley avenues, a vehicle crash appeared to be caused by the loss of power to the traffic lights.

As of 8 p.m., impacted customers say power was being restored to the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know