Power being restored to the 2,800 impacted customers in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Repairs are underway to restore service to the thousands who were without electricity in Fresno’s Tower District Tuesday, after PG&E says a vehicle hit a power pole.

According to the utility company, the crash took place at Dakota and Maroa avenues shortly after 6 p.m., knocking electricity out to 2,864 customers.

At nearby Wishon and McKinley avenues, a vehicle crash appeared to be caused by the loss of power to the traffic lights.





As of 8 p.m., impacted customers say power was being restored to the area.

