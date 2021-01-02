28-year-old, 19-year-old shot dead in Fresno identified, city’s first homicides of 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two men shot dead in southeast Fresno on New Year’s Day are the city’s first two homicides of the year.

The victims were identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 19-year-old Michael Jenkins and 28-year-old Cruz Garcia, both of Fresno.

The shooting took place Friday, shortly after 10 a.m., near Olive and Peach. Police said both men were shot multiple times in the upper body.

“One of the victims was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros. “The other was transported to CRMC where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.”

Detectives are still investigating the scene.

“We do not know what lead up to the shooting or if there was a disturbance. At this point we are trying to figure out if this was gang-related,” said Viveros. “We are receiving information that it possibly was gang-related.

The first fatal shooting of 2021 in Fresno comes after a deadly 2020. Last year, there were more than 70 murders – the most in 30 years. Officers hope this year does not follow suit.

“I don’t believe there is anywhere else to go but down with these numbers and we are going to do our best to do that,” said Viveros.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them.