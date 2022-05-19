FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot by a Fresno police officer on Thursday.

It happened just before noon on the 1700 block of W. Cortland. Police said family members inside of the home made the initial 911 call and stated the estranged son was in the backyard and wouldn’t leave.

Police said the family members inside the home did have a restraining order against the 27-year-old and that police had been called to the house several times in the past — including Wednesday.

Police said around 11:20 a.m. officers got a 911 call from a scared mother and grandmother inside the home.

“Her estranged son is passed out by her back door,” detailed the police scanner radio when the call came in.

During the 911 call, the mother told police that her son – who she had a restraining order against – looked like he had a gun and could be on drugs.

“Possibly high, there is a piece of foil that appears to be burnt, unknown what drugs,” transmitted over the scanner radio.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers saw the suspect in the backyard with a gun and immediately surrounded the home.

“The main concern at this point was the safety of the neighborhood was going to be threatened,” said Chief Balderrama.

Balderrama said the suspect had two warrants. Officials said the 27-year-old ran out of the backyard and then ran towards the officers.

“At that time one of the officers discharged his weapon multiple times striking the suspect,” said Chief Balderrama.

Kyung Hee Mankini heard the shots.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop pop pop,” said Mankini.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

“There is always some kind of problem there,” said neighbor Gloria Marquez who has lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years. She said she has seen police called to the same home several times.

“It is sad to see domestic violence go this far,” said Marquez.

Police would not confirm if the suspect was on drugs but say they are doing a toxicology report.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Police did not identify the suspect or the victim but Chief Balderrama said the officer is a veteran of the department.

Chief Balderrama said the suspect did have a gun registered to his name.

