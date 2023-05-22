TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two multi-family homes were on fire on Sunday around 3:08 a.m. at the 200 block of South G Street. All the Tulare fire units available responded to the call and supported the affected residents.

According to a Facebook post by the Tulare City Fire Department, there were no injuries, but seven units were damaged because of the fire and smoke, and four of those had heavy damage.

According to the fire department’s social media post, The Tulare County Fire Department and the Visalia Firefighters Association helped to control and extinguish the fire.

American Red Cross is providing services to the 27 Tulare residents that were severely affected by the incident.