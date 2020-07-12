KSEE24 RESCAN /
26-year-old woman who crashed into a canal outside of Fresno identified

Local News
A close-up photo of police lights by night

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman who died after crashing into a canal Friday night has been identified.

Authorities say at about 9:00 p.m. a driver of a 2013 Toyota was on Shaw near Goldenrod Avenues driving at a high rate of speed and veered off the roadway colliding into an embankment.

When the Toyota crashed into the embankment CPH says the vehicle landed in the middle of a canal on its roof and completely submerged inside the canal.

The woman was identified as Rachelle Lopez-Coronado of Kerman, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

