FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was sentenced for the murder of a toddler inside Fresno County Superior Court on Monday.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Aaron Moton was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison after a Fresno County jury found him guilty following a weeks-long trial that concluded on September 8, 2023.

25-year-old Aaron Moton

The DA says On October 5, 2021, the Fresno Police Department received a 911 call from the child’s mother that her child was non-responsive and unable to keep his eyes open. The child was rushed to a local where he later died.

According to the DA, the child’s death was ruled a homicide due to the nature of the injuries. The evidence presented at trial revealed that the child had suffered extreme force abdominal trauma causing the child’s liver to be split into two pieces and causing a ruptured vertebrae.

Moton was officially charged with assault on a child causing death.