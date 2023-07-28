MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old was arrested Thursday for felony animal neglect and child endangerment in Mariposa County, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested Malik Nickelberry and seized multiple malnourished and neglected dogs from the residence including several puppies.

According to deputies many of the animals weighed less than half what a healthy weight should be.

Mariposa Sheriff’s Office

“I’d like to thank the dedication and proactive work by Animal Control and Sheriff Deputies involved, their investigative interventions saved these K9 lives. Pets are exceptionally loyal to us and depend on us, if you want to be a pet owner, be loyal to them.” Sheriff Jeremy Briese

The dog and puppies were seized by Animal Control Officers and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) to help with rehabilitation, health and recovery.