FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two dozen dead roosters, and almost as many live ones, were found on a property following the bust of a rooster fighting event Saturday in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to an address in the 5100 block of east Dinuba Avenue, near Selma, around 10 a.m. to investigate an alleged rooster fighting event. They also say they found about 90 vehicles on the property upon their arrival.

Investigators say that once the department helicopter, EAGLE One, arrived overhead attendees hopped into their vehicles and tried to get away from the property as quickly as possible.

The Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were able to stop two cars and detain the four occupants. Additionally, they say a truck trying to leave the area lead them on a short pursuit, but eventually gave up and pulled over.

Deputies also requested help from the staff of the Fresno Humane Animal Services who collected 25 dead roosters and 20 live ones from the scene.

If you have any information on this, or any other rooster fighting events, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.