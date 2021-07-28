24 years and still going: River Park Farmers Market brings the best of the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Central Valley has been feeding the world long before the pandemic shined a light on how essential farmers are. Celebrating that local production, the River Park Farmers Market features a variety of offerings from Central Valley farmers, bakers, chefs, food producers, and more.

One vendor who’s new to the Central Valley and has been with the farmers market for about a year draws a crowd every week: Dad’s Cookies. Owner Lance Sanchez says his cookies started with a recipe to bring his family closer – and become a sweet treat market-goers rave about.

Papi Churros brings a diverse indulgence to the market. The business has incorporated locally grown fruit into their sundae-style churro offerings.

The River Park Farmers Market, organized by the California Fresh Farmers Market Association, is held on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.