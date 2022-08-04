FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-area Congressmember Jim Costa announced on Thursday that funding for a $23 million federal grant has been secured for the area.

The funding will be used to develop jobs in the construction, manufacturing, financial and transportation industries.

“So, this will create opportunities in a four-county region such as Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties,” said Costa. “Manufacturing jobs, processing jobs, high tech jobs, that center around the number one agriculture state in the nation.”

Costa said the Central Valley is known for its agriculture production – but the plan is to develop jobs outside the agriculture industry.

The announcement was made at CTEC High School in Fresno; the grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Good Job Challenge.