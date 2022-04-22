TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old woman is wanted for a bank robbery in Tulare after officers say they received several tips, according to Tulare police officer.

Photo provided by the Tulare Police Department

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect, Hannah Nicole Collins, 23, of Exeter. Police say she entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Tulare Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Collins was wearing a surgical mask and handed a handwritten note to the teller demanding money, and said she was armed however no weapon was seen.

Collins left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.