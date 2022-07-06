FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – 23 paid interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps Program to work for the city.

The program is meant to help young adults ages 16 through 30 years old who have a hard time finding a job.

Interns will be making between $17 to $19 dollars an hour.

“It’s going to create the stability for me to take care of my son, give us stability to move forward in life, maybe I’ll move up in a different rank or department,” said Keata Brown, an intern.

There are 47 additional people who have job offers and are going through the final stages of the hiring process.