22nd tarantula awareness festival is coming to Coarsegold. Would you go?

COARSEGOLD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s a festival all about tarantulas and it promises some “creepy crawly fun” for the entire family.

It’s also about raising awareness about the commonly misunderstood species.

The 22nd annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival will be held on Saturday.

“It is to bring attention to these nice little critters that are in our area and all things that are in our area that we’re kind of afraid of so people want to smash the spider, but we’ve got a lot of people now who think that this little creature is really nice – and it is,” says Diane Boland of the Coarsegold Historic Village.

You’ll be able to hold tarantulas at the festival and hear from experts. There will also be a trick-or-treat parade, a pizza eating contest and other fun activities.

If you’d like to go, it’s on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Village in downtown Coarsegold.

Here’s more information on the event.

