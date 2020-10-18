22-year-old kills mother, Fresno police shoot suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Authorities say a 22-year-old man was shot by Fresno Police after he told officers he had killed his mother in southeast Fresno Saturday.

Police say they first received a 911 call from a 22-year-old man around 4:30 in the area of Cedar and Balch Avenues who said he killed his mother and said he was suicidal.

When officers arrived at the home, a crisis negotiator and mental health workers tried to calm the suspect down.

Police said negotiations would go on for about an hour and the suspect would come in and out of the house while golding a 6-7 inch kitchen knife.

Authorities say officers kept trying to get the suspect to drop his knife but the suspect advanced toward officers.

Photo: Fresno Police Department

Officers used a bean bag gun to get him to stop, but the suspect kept going forward towards the officers.

“The subject advanced toward our officers, coming within only a few feet of our officers, um, who were, um, outside of the residence. At which time, four of our officers fired,” Deputy Chief, Pat Farmer with the Fresno Police Department said.

The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in a stable but guarded condition.

The suspects mother was in her 50’s, and was found dead inside the home.

Police are still not sure what led up to her death.

