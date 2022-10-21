Drugs officers say were found by CHP during a traffic stop in the Merced area.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was found inside a vehicle by officers with CHP Merced resulting in the arrest of the driver, according to the Highway Patrol.

In a social media post on Friday, officers say a welfare check on an SUV resulted in CHP K9 Officer “Bruce” alerting them to narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine concealed within an aftermarket hidden compartment in the passenger side rear quarter panel, according to officials.

The unidentified driver was taken into CHP custody on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, and using a false compartment to conceal narcotics.