FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno’s bus service will be adding as many as 22 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to its FAX fleet as the department continues to push toward its zero-emission goals, announced Fresno’s Mayor Jerry Dyer on Thursday.

According to the City of Fresno, the funding for this upgrade comes from the U.S. Department of Energy, which has committed up to $1.2 billion for hydrogen projects in California. FAX says they are receiving $24,450,000 and will be matching $7,950,000 for a total of $32.4 million.

City staff say these electric buses are set to be deployed to the FAX fleet by 2031, with the first arriving in late 2024. Those buses will join two electric buses that FAX already has on order, expected to be deployed in early 2024.

Staff with the FAX (Fresno Area Express) say they have an approved plan to achieve a zero-emission fleet by 2040, and the fleet already features nine battery electric buses. The new electric buses will have nearly 100 more miles of range compared to battery electric buses and will help slash carbon emissions.

“We are committed to providing reliable and equitable transportation for the people of Fresno, and announcements like this one help us improve our service – while also doing our part to care for the environment,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “We are grateful to the Department of Energy for this investment in our city and our transportation, which continues to operate at the highest level for our residents.”

The City of Fresno says the funds are to also be used to add hydrogen infrastructure at the City of Fresno Municipal Service Center, which already features electrical charging infrastructure to support up to 46 battery electric buses.