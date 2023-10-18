FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) -The City of Fresno has been awarded more the $21 million to help fund a new affordable housing development in northwest Fresno.

The award was issued to the City and its partner on this project, Valley Teen Ranch, by the State of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development. The total award amount is $21,983,607.

The Welcome Home Project is set to provide 96 units of permanent affordable housing in northwest Fresno, which will be primarily funded through this award. The City of Fresno and Valley Teen Ranch say they will contribute additional funds as well.

The City of Fresno says the majority of the one-bedroom units will be used to provide permanent housing for youth aging out of the foster care system, providing the support necessary to help them attend school or gain employment.

“I’m grateful to the State of California for funds that will help provide young people stability and connect them with such important services,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This project will prevent future homelessness, which is one of the most important things we can ever do. I’m proud of all we have accomplished so far in our effort to end chronic homelessness, but recognize we still have more to do.”

The funding is described by the City as part of Homekey Round 3, an effort by the State of California to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. This award brings total Homekey funding for the City of Fresno to $63,148,479.