MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in a jail cell by Merced County Deputies on Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 21-year-old Jacob Merlin Apodaca was found unresponsive in his jail cell by jail staff around 4 p.m.

Correctional staff and emergency services tried to resuscitate Apodaca but were unsuccessful in their attempts and he was later pronounced dead, deputies say.

Investigators say they believe Apodaca was assaulted and the cause of his death is under investigation.

As of Wednesday, there is no official cause of death and the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau and the Major Crimes Unit are now investigating Apodaca’s death.