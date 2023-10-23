VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Small Town Cruizers gave a generous donation to the Visalia Police Department K-9 unit on Monday.

The Visalia Police Department K-9 unit accepted a $20,000 donation from Small Town Cruizers on behalf of those at the unit for the purchase of a canine.

Small Town Cruizers says they have fundraised in support of canine units in Tulare County for several years and have raised money to purchase multiple canines. Their generous support and dedication to the Visalia community are to help serve the city of Visalia.

The Visalia Police Department says they thank the community in the city of Visalia for their support in local law enforcement.