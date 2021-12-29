2022 Rose Parade to feature 12 Clovis Unified students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —12 Clovis Unified students and one band director will participate in the 2022 Rose Parade Saturday in Pasadena, according to school district officials.
The Rose Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition that started in 1890 and marches 5 ½ miles down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard with floral-decorated floats.
As part of the “Bands of America Honor Band” (a 320-piece band that includes a flag and dance team) the students will represent Clovis Unified among 213 schools in 39 states across the United States, representatives said.
“I am very proud of all our students from CUSD who took the time to prepare an audition and were then accepted to participate,” said David Lesser, Director of Bands at the Clovis North Educational Center. “I can say without question being part of the National Honor Band in the Rose Parade will be life-changing for these students.”
The students participating include:
- Cassandra Baber, Clovis North, Color Guard
- Sarah Elsberry, Clovis North, Clarinet
- Adam Garabedian, Clovis West, Trombone
- Talia Hovsepian, Clovis West, Piccolo
- Matthew Kerber, Clovis West, Alto Saxophone
- Justin Lesser, Clovis North, Banner Carrier
- Sarah Lesser, Clovis North, Color Guard
- Samuel Lozano, Clovis West, Trumpet
- Elizabeth Moua, Clovis North, Clarinet
- Olivia Pavao, Clovis North, Color Guard
- Avery Ramirez, Clovis East, Clarinet
- Savannah Wightman, Clovis North, Piccolo