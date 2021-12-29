2022 Rose Parade to feature 12 Clovis Unified students

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will still get a show with a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day, organizers said. The Tournament of Roses Association said in a Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, news release that the TV special will include “live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances,” and highlights from past Rose Bowl football games. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —12 Clovis Unified students and one band director will participate in the 2022 Rose Parade Saturday in Pasadena, according to school district officials.

The Rose Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition that started in 1890 and marches 5 ½ miles down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard with floral-decorated floats.

As part of the “Bands of America Honor Band” (a 320-piece band that includes a flag and dance team) the students will represent Clovis Unified among 213 schools in 39 states across the United States, representatives said.

“I am very proud of all our students from CUSD who took the time to prepare an audition and were then accepted to participate,” said David Lesser, Director of Bands at the Clovis North Educational Center. “I can say without question being part of the National Honor Band in the Rose Parade will be life-changing for these students.”

The students participating include: