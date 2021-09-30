2021 State of Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County is one of California’s top producing ag regions and rich with great diversity. KSEE24 has partnered with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the County of Fresno to present The State of Fresno County.

In this program, Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau looks back on the challenges faced by the community in the last year and looks forward to better times. Additionally, those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve the Central Valley will be honored with Frontlines Heroes awards.