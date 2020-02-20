2020 Tulare County Spelling Championship winner announced

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 2020 Tulare County Spelling Champion is Adeline Boling, a fifth-grade student from Conyer Elementary in Visalia.

Adeline won in the 23rd round. Her winning word was “kerplunk.”

Adeline Boling, Fifth-grade student from Conyer Elementary

The spelling bee had a total of 223 spellers participate this morning. The contest lasted about seven hours.

The second-place winner was Kirsten Solmantil, an eighth-grade student at St. Anne’s School in Porterville.

Kirsten Solmantil,eighth-grade student at St. Anne’s School in Porterville

There was a two-way tie for third place, Dylan Ridgway, eighth grade, Green Acres Middle School, Visalia, and eighth-grader Kalea Mariboho, from Springville Union School, Springville.

