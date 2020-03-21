COVID-19 Information

2020 Clovis Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 2020 Clovis Rodeo, originally scheduled for late April, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The rodeo was scheduled for April 22 to 26.

It was not an easy decision to make for the Clovis Rodeo Committee.

“It was a decision made because the health and welfare of our friends and neighbors must come first,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee thanked the community, fans and sponsors who support the Clovis Rodeo and the numerous charities and organizations that benefit from the event annually.

The 107th Clovis Rodeo is expected to place April 21 to 25, 2021.

Ticket refunds or exchanges for the 2020 rodeo will honored. For the full refund policy visit www.clovisrodeo.com.

