2020 brought unusual, warm weather

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – 2020 was an unusually warm year in Central California.

January, Fresno never dropped below freezing. In February, only a trace of precipitation fell (you have to go back to 1885 to find a drier February) and the USDA officially declared a drought for our area on Feb. 11th. A warm March followed.

In April, there was drenching rain bringing nearly 1.5″ in a few days. May was the eighth warmest on record and a new record high of 105 was set May 27. On June 4, a record high of 106 was set.

July brought slightly-above-average heat with 17 days reaching past 100. August was the second warmest on record, stressing California’s electricity grid, and a new record high of 112 on Aug. 16 also marked the hottest day this year.

September was the sixth warmest on record, coming the same month as the Creek Fire began, and air pollution levels exceeded EPA maximums all but four days in September. October was the second warmest on record.

A dry November saw the USDA elevate the drought rating for the Central Valley to severe. In December, the Creek Fire was finally 100% contained on Christmas Eve.

In Fresno, every single month in 2020 was warmer than its historic average.

MonthAverage TemperatureDeparture from Historic AverageMaximumMinimum
January49.02.46733
February55.03.58331
March56.60.03*8238
April64.12.19143
May73.43.310651
June79.52.310754
July84.61.610861
Aug86.24.511261
September79.83.610661
October71.85.69645
November54.90.68234
December48.92.46935
All year66.98
*March 2020 is officially considered to have a “0.0” departure from historic average as it is only calculated to a tenth of a degree because of precision of equipment and recordkeeping. For what it’s worth, I calculated the March departure-from-average to hundredths in order to give an idea of which way this “0.0” is rounded. It’s on the warmer side.

2020 will rank as the second-warmest ever recorded with an averaged temperature of 66.98 degrees.

Warmest Years
RankAverage TemperatureYear
169.02014
266.82013
366.72012
466.52015
566.32016
665.91986
765.51992
765.51936
965.42003
965.41934
965.41931
965.41926
This table shows the ten warmest years in Fresno. Note how many recent years are warmest.

There were seven new record highs temperatures recorded this year:

  • 83 on 2/28/2020
  • 77 on 2/29/2020
  • 105 on 5/27/2020
  • 106 on 6/4/2020
  • 112 on 8/16/2020
  • 105 on 9/5/2020
  • 102 on 9/29/2020

There were no new record low temperatures recorded this year.

