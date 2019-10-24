2017 Fresno Police shooting video released. Chief says ‘not to rush to judgement’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Sixteen-year-old Isiah Murrieta Golding ran from police after he and his brother were pulled over in April of 2017.

Just a few moments later, a gun shot rang out.

The teen was shot in the back of the head after scaling a day-care fence near Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue.

He died from his injury.

“It’s unjustified,” says Stuart Chandler, lawyer representing the father of Murrieta Golding. “I don’t know how anyone looking at that video says that the teen running from the officer or group of officers posed a threat to them or anyone else.”

Chandler says Murrieta Golding was not armed and police did not have a warrant for his arrest.

“It seems consistent with what we’ve seen, that it is somehow an accepted practice,” Chandler says.

Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall released a statement saying in part:

The use of lethal force in this case occurred while officers were investigating a homicide. The 16 year-old in this case was involved in the homicide with his brother and the brother was later arrested and pled guilty. The video represents a different vantage point and was not what the pursuing officers could see. The 16 year-old was also known to carry firearms and had jumped a fence into a child daycare center. Fresno Chief Andrew Hall

You can read the full statement here.

“The conduct is shocking to the conscience,” says David Mugridge, criminal defense attorney and KSEE24 legal analyst.

He believes this case is more egregious than the Dylan Noble case in which Stuart Chandler won a $2.8 million settlement in that deadly Fresno Police shooting.

Mugridge says it’s clear in the video the suspect was trying to pick up his pants and not reach for a firearm. “They can’t run unless they pick up their pants and run.”

He also believes the city could be faced with at least a five million dollar settlement, partly because of what was heard by an officer on the body cam footage.

“Good shot,” an officer is overheard saying.

“That statement of ‘good shot’ in the head instead of arm or leg is a little disturbing like a hunting statement,” Mugridge says.

Bodycam video:

Surveillance video:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.