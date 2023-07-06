REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Reedley Police Department K-9 continues on Thursday as the department announces a reward for his safe return.

K-9 Kona has been missing since July 4th after he escaped his handler’s garage in Visalia after he became agitated due to the fireworks and managed to get out.

Kona’s disappearance was first reported by the Farmersville Police Department, who say they were alerted of the escape by the Reedley Police Department, which is working to find the missing K-9 along with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Reedley Chief of Police Joe Garza says they are extremely worried about his well-being.

As of today (July 6), Kona is still missing, and we are extremely worried about his well-being. If you have seen Kona or have any information that could help us locate him, please reach out to us immediately. Even the smallest detail might make a significant difference in our search efforts. Joe Garza, Reedley Chief of Police.

Kona is described as a 10-year-old German Shepherd weighing approximately 80 pounds. He has a sable-colored coat and wears a black flat nylon collar with no other identifiable tags. Officers say Kona is a well-trained police dog who is social and even-tempered with extensive experience in dealing with the public.

Chief Garza says the Reedley Police Officers Association – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization – is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to Kona’s safe return in hopes the reward will motivate individuals to come forward with any relevant information.

Officials say anyone with information on Kona’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department by the following phone number or email address.

English-speaking Tip Line – (559) 356-8990

Spanish-speaking Tip Line – (559) 246-4183

salina.gonzalez@reedley.ca.gov

Chief Garza added that the department is grateful for any information that can help bring Kona back home safe and sound.