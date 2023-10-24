VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia’s COVID-19 Rental or Mortgage Assistance Program is open for applications.

The City of Visalia says a $2,000 per household is now available for those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is administered by Self-Help Enterprises and you can apply to receive help with current and/or past-due monthly rental or mortgage payments.

“We continue to work on the disbursement of these federal COVID-19 dollars to assist those who have experienced financial hardship from the pandemic,” shared Margie Perez, City of Visalia Housing Specialist. “We encourage Visalia households who meet the program income limits to apply now.”

The city says households must be at or below 80% of Area Medium Income limits. Current and past due payments are eligible for the funds. Applicants must be working households residing within the City of Visalia limits who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic within six months of assistance.

For mortgage assistance, households must provide a current mortgage statement. For rent assistance, households must provide a current rent ledger signed by a landlord or a rental agreement, with a rent bill statement showing months owed or bill history from June 1, 2022. Payments are sent directly to the applicant’s mortgage rental company or landlord.

According to the city, assistance will continue to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted or December 31, 2023, whichever comes first.

Applicants can apply online now via the Self-Help Enterprises website.