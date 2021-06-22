200 years to life sentence for 2019 double murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a Fresno double murder in 2019 was sentenced to 200 years to life in Fresno County Superior Court.

The sentencing on Monday came after a jury found Donovan Kelley guilty on March 18.

Kelley was found guilty in the shooting deaths of Kiara Austin, 19, and Brain Maxey, 20 at a Fresno apartment complex on April 28, 2019, as well as other charges.

At the time of the incident, then Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the victims were innocent and were not involved in criminal activity.

“They were simply parked in the apartment complex. They were there to visit with a friend and that’s when they were approached by several African-American males.”

Dyer explained that the men asked why they were parked there and told them to leave. As they prepared to leave, two suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at them as they drove away. The driver was shot, lost control, drove through a wall and into a canal.

In addition to the two deaths, three others were injured.